'It’s out of control': NASA insiders are pushing Elon Musk to end costly DEI spending

NASA staff are reportedly calling on Elon Musk to “clean house” after revelations emerged that the space agency has spent millions on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. According to news reports, the agency’s spending from 2020 to 2024 funneled taxpayer money toward grants supporting “environmental justice” and initiatives designed to “embrace diversity and inclusion.”

Data from recent spending disclosures reveals that consulting firms like LMI Consulting received over $2 million in 2023 to help NASA “deeply ingrain DEI” into its culture, while Booz Allen Hamilton was awarded $3 million for DEI data analytics. Millions more went to universities and other organizations for similar programs, including environmental justice grants.

As NASA grapples with reported budget challenges, staff are raising concerns. A NASA software engineer reportedly said he hopes Musk will “clean house,” echoing sentiments of frustration over the agency’s funds being stretched thin due to what some see as “wasteful spending.” Former NASA employees have also voiced worries, alleging that the agency’s DEI spending is impacting its competitive edge in space exploration.

NASA’s expenditures on DEI align with the Biden administration’s executive orders emphasizing diversity and inclusion across federal agencies. However, critics argue that funds spent on DEI initiatives come at the cost of vital missions, particularly the Artemis program, which has already experienced delays and budget overruns.

Elon Musk, who has been appointed to co-lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, may soon face pressure from NASA staff to scrutinize the agency’s DEI allocations.