NASA’s bold vision: Building a lunar oxygen pipeline in Moon’s south pole for Artemis missions 

NASA is embarking on an innovative new project to enhance lunar operations with the proposed Lunar South Pole Oxygen Pipeline (L-SPoP). This ambitious initiative aims to drastically reduce the costs and risks associated with transporting oxygen on the Moon, which is vital for supporting long-term human missions as part of the Artemis programme.

The Artemis programme seeks to establish a permanent human presence on the Moon, focusing on utilising local resources to reduce the reliance on supplies from Earth. Oxygen is a key component for life support and rocket propulsion, and NASA is already working on technologies to extract oxygen from lunar regolith and water ice. These extraction methods are expected to be tested on a large scale by 2024, with the goal of supporting astronauts on the Moon by 2026.

At present, the extracted oxygen is stored either in compressed gas tanks or in liquefied form, requiring transportation across the Moon’s surface. This process is energy-intensive and expensive due to the vast distances between extraction sites and lunar bases.

The proposed L-SPoP would address this challenge with a 5-kilometer pipeline designed to transport oxygen from extraction sites to storage or liquefaction facilities near lunar habitats. Made from materials sourced directly from the Moon, such as lunar aluminum, the pipeline would be modular, repairable, and sustainable, minimizing the need for Earth-based resources and reducing operational costs.

Imagine this: A lunar pipeline, built by robots, transporting extracted oxygen to future Moon bases. Discover how this out-of-this-world concept could help make a human presence on the Moon more sustainable and efficient while also reducing costs: https://t.co/sDlRk2Nna0 pic.twitter.com/ulJZnqrxDB — NASA Technology (@NASA_Technology) November 14, 2024

Key features of the L-SPoP

Robotic construction and maintenance: The pipeline would be built and maintained by robotic systems using materials derived from lunar regolith.

Oxygen flow capacity: Designed to deliver oxygen at a rate of about 2 kg per hour, the system would meet NASA’s initial need for 10,000 kg of oxygen annually.

Low power consumption: The pipeline would require minimal energy to operate, ensuring long-term sustainability.

Durability: Projected to last over 10 years, the pipeline is engineered for high reliability even in the extreme lunar environment.

To combat corrosion, NASA plans to apply a passivation coating to the interior of the pipeline, using abundant materials like lunar aluminium. Other materials, including iron and magnesium, will also be considered in the design phase.

The L-SPoP is a crucial step toward establishing a sustainable lunar infrastructure. By reducing the cost and complexity of oxygen transport, the pipeline could play a vital role in supporting NASA’s Artemis missions and laying the foundation for future human exploration of deep space.

NASA’s modular design ensures that the system can be easily adapted, repaired, and evolved over time. This will reduce reliance on Earth-based resources, ultimately supporting the vision of a permanent human presence on the Moon and advancing humanity’s ability to explore beyond.