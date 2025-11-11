ISRO on Tuesday announced that it has successfully conducted a critical test on the main parachutes for the Gaganyaan Crew Module, marking a significant step forward for India's first human spaceflight mission.

The test, held on November 3, at the Babina Field Firing Range (BFFR) in Jhansi is part of the ongoing series of Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Tests (IMAT) to qualify the parachute system for the Gaganyaan mission.

The parachute system for the Gaganyaan Crew Module comprises 10 parachutes of four different types, designed to ensure a safe landing after the descent from space. The sequence begins with two apex cover separation parachutes that remove the protective cover of the parachute compartment, followed by two drogue parachutes that stabilize and decelerate the module.

Once the drogues are deployed, three pilot parachutes are released, pulling out the three main parachutes, which slow the Crew Module for a safe touchdown. Notably, the system is designed with redundancy - two of the three main parachutes are sufficient for a safe landing, ensuring a backup in case one malfunctions.

A unique feature of the Gaganyaan parachute system is the reefed inflation process, where the parachutes first open partially (reefing) and then fully deploy after a predetermined delay (disreefing). This process is controlled by a pyro device, and in the latest test, one extreme scenario of delay in disreefing between two main parachutes was successfully demonstrated.

"In this test, one of the possible extreme scenarios of delay in the disreefing between the two main parachutes was successfully demonstrated validating the main parachutes for the maximum design," ISRO explained. The test evaluated the system’s structural integrity and load distribution under asymmetric disreefing conditions, a key load scenario for the mission.

A mass equivalent to the Crew Module was dropped from an altitude of 2.5 km using an IL-76 aircraft from the Indian Air Force. The parachute system deployed as planned, and the sequence was executed flawlessly. "The test article achieved a stable descent and soft landing, validating the robustness of the parachute design," ISRO said.

The Gaganyaan programme is India's ambitious first human spaceflight mission, aimed at sending Indian astronauts - called vyomanauts - into low Earth orbit and bringing them safely back to Earth. The mission will send up to three crew members on a three-day journey into a 400 km orbit using the Human Rated LVM3 rocket. The programme also includes multiple uncrewed test flights prior to the main manned mission to validate safety systems and technology.

