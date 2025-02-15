'Lifting pencil will feel like workout...': This is how gravity will challenge Sunita Williams as she prepares to return to Earth

After more than eight months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), astronaut Sunita Williams is bracing for one of her toughest challenges yet—readjusting to Earth’s gravity. For Williams, gravity will feel like a punishing force as her body readapts to the rigors of life on solid ground.

"Gravity is really tough, and that's what we feel when we get back," said fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, who will return to Earth with Williams. "Gravity starts pulling everything to lower extremities; fluids will be pulled down, and even lifting a pencil will feel like a workout," he told CNN.

Williams echoed this, acknowledging the difficulties ahead. "It's gonna be a little bit hard to adapt," she said. "It's a day-for-day process when you get your fast-twitch muscle action back." Within 24 hours of landing, the astronauts will begin to lose the unique sensations of weightlessness they’ve grown accustomed to in space.

Extended stays in microgravity take a toll on the body. Muscle atrophy and bone density loss are significant risks. Astronauts can lose up to 1% of their bone mass per month due to the absence of weight-bearing activities. Additionally, fluids in the body redistribute in space, causing "puffy faces" and thinner limbs. When returning to Earth, these fluids shift back to their normal distribution, resulting in temporary discomfort.

To regain strength and bone density, Williams will likely undergo a rigorous rehabilitation program upon her return. Despite these challenges, both astronauts remain optimistic. They’ve successfully readjusted after previous extended missions and are hoping for a smooth recovery this time around.

"Floating in space is a lot of fun; I like my crazy hair," Wilmore said, reflecting on the joys of life aboard the ISS.

Williams and Wilmore will board SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft and undock for their journey back to Earth on March 19.