Mars breakthrough: NASA detects potential biosignature in riverbed rock. What it means

NASA’s Perseverance rover has uncovered one of the most compelling hints yet that Mars may once have harbored microbial life. A rock sample nicknamed Sapphire Canyon, collected from an ancient riverbed in Jezero Crater, contains chemical signatures that researchers describe as a potential biosignature, according to a peer-reviewed study published Wednesday in Nature.

Advertisement

The rock, dubbed Cheyava Falls, was first examined in July 2024 while the rover explored the “Bright Angel” formation, a cluster of sedimentary outcrops along the quarter-mile-wide Neretva Vallis. On Earth, the clay- and silt-rich rocks found there are known to preserve traces of ancient life.

“This finding by Perseverance is the closest we have ever come to discovering life on Mars,” said acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy. “The identification of a potential biosignature on the Red Planet is a groundbreaking discovery, and one that will advance our understanding of Mars.”

What Perseverance found

Perseverance’s instruments detected colorful “leopard spot” mineral patterns rich in organic carbon, sulfur, phosphorus, and iron. Notably, they identified vivianite (hydrated iron phosphate) and greigite (iron sulfide ) — minerals that, on Earth, often form in connection with decaying organic matter and microbial activity.

Advertisement

“These compounds could have been a rich source of energy for microbial metabolisms,” said lead author Joel Hurowitz of Stony Brook University. “But while the signatures are compelling, they require more investigation before we can confirm a biological origin.”

The minerals could also form without life, through chemical reactions under specific conditions. However, scientists found little evidence of the high heat or acidic environments typically needed for such abiotic processes, making the biological explanation harder to dismiss.

A younger surprise

The discovery came in rocks younger than many previously studied, challenging the idea that any evidence of Martian life would only be locked in the planet’s oldest formations. This suggests Mars may have remained habitable for longer than previously believed.

Advertisement

“Astrobiological claims require extraordinary evidence,” noted Katie Stack Morgan, Perseverance’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. “While abiotic explanations are still possible, publishing this as a potential biosignature marks a rigorous and significant step forward.”

Next steps in Search for Life

Perseverance has now collected 27 rock cores since landing in 2021, including Sapphire Canyon. Future missions may return these samples to Earth, where scientists can conduct deeper laboratory analyses.

NASA emphasizes that while the finding is not proof of life, it represents a critical advance in answering the enduring question: Are we alone in the universe?