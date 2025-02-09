Search for life: This newly-discovered super Earth outside our solar system marks a significant milestone 

An elusive super-Earth, HD 20794 d, has been confirmed orbiting in the habitable zone of a nearby sun-like star just 20 light years from Earth. First detected in 2022 by Oxford scientist Michael Cretignier, the planet’s discovery took over two decades of data and cutting-edge analysis to verify. Its proximity and potential to harbour life mark a significant milestone in the search for Earth-like worlds beyond our solar system.

Related Articles

HD 20794 d, with a mass six times that of Earth, orbits a star similar to our sun. The planet’s location within the habitable zone — where conditions may allow liquid water to exist — offers scientists a compelling target for future exploration. The findings have been published in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Cretignier identified the exoplanet signal while analyzing archived data from the HARPS spectrograph at the La Silla Observatory in Chile. “We worked on data analysis for years, gradually analyzing and eliminating all possible sources of contamination,” said Cretignier. Initially, the signal was faint and could have been caused by the star itself or even an instrumental error.

To confirm its existence, an international team analyzed high-precision measurements collected over 20 years by HARPS and its successor, ESPRESSO. Combining results from both instruments allowed researchers to separate the planetary signal from background noise and instrumental effects.

“For me, it was naturally a huge joy when we could confirm the planet’s existence,” Cretignier said. “It was also a relief since the original signal was at the edge of the spectrograph’s detection limit.” He added that the planet’s proximity raises hope for future space missions to capture its image.

Despite its position in the habitable zone, HD 20794 d’s elliptical orbit complicates its potential to host life. As it travels, it shifts between the inner and outer edges of this zone, experiencing significant changes in temperature.

Nevertheless, the planet offers an invaluable opportunity for upcoming missions, such as the Extremely Large Telescope and the Habitable Worlds Observatory, to study exoplanet atmospheres for biosignatures.

“With its location in a habitable zone and relatively close proximity to Earth, this planet could play a pivotal role in future missions,” said Cretignier. “I’m excited to see what other scientists can tell us about it, especially given its peculiar orbit and how close it is compared to most known Earth-analogs.”