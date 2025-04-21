Solar shock: Sun’s plasma current flips in rare event, scientists warn of century-long solar chaos

In a revelation that's shaken the space science community, researchers have detected a stunning reversal in the Sun’s internal dynamics — a shift that could have profound consequences for life on Earth. Published in the Space Weather Journal, the study identifies an unexpected flip in the Sun’s Coronal Global Circulation (CGC) — a massive plasma current critical to the solar cycle's rhythm.

The CGC is central to the 11-year solar cycle, which alternates between calm (solar minimum) and chaotic (solar maximum) phases. But this reversal, scientists warn, may herald something much bigger.

What researchers are now contemplating is unprecedented: the possible dawn of a new, century-scale solar cycle — a rare phenomenon that could signal decades of turbulent space weather. “We are not only observing anomalies; we are witnessing a complete overhaul of what we thought we knew about the Sun’s long-term behaviour,” said one of the study’s lead scientists. He explained that the CGC’s reversal could “reset the solar clock” in a way not seen in more than 100 years.

The current solar maximum, which began in early 2024, has already raised eyebrows for its intensity. Solar flares and coronal mass ejections are not just more frequent, they’re growing stronger — prompting warnings about the potential fallout for Earth-bound systems, from satellites and spacecraft to power grids.

These solar storms, if strong enough, can cripple GPS networks, disrupt radio communications and even fry power infrastructure. The effects could ripple through critical sectors, threatening aviation operations and national security.

Even more troubling is the unpredictability of this cycle. “The usual models we use to forecast solar weather are being challenged,” said another researcher. “The Sun seems to be writing a new rulebook and we’re racing to keep up.”

Historically, scientists have relied on sunspot activity to track solar cycles — a method that has worked reliably for over a century. But with the CGC behaving erratically, this long-trusted pattern is suddenly out of sync.

For now, global space agencies are stepping up solar monitoring. Satellites and observatories are being reoriented, as scientists work to understand what this upheaval means — and what comes next.