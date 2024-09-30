Sunita Williams' rescue team reaches ISS as SpaceX's Crew-9 successfully docks with the station

SpaceX's Crew Dragon "Freedom" successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) early Monday morning, completing its mission to deliver NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

The spacecraft, which carried two empty seats for Boeing Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, docked at approximately 3:30 a.m. EDT after a 28-hour journey.

This mission brings supplies to the ISS and prepares to return Wilmore and Williams, who have been aboard since June after issues with the Boeing Starliner caused delays in their planned return. NASA arranged for their return aboard the Crew Dragon in February 2024.

The launch, delayed by two days due to weather, finally took place Saturday at 1:17 p.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. CBS News reported that the Falcon 9 rocket completed its ascent, with the first stage successfully landing back at the Space Force station.

After docking, Hague and Gorbunov were welcomed aboard the ISS, joining Wilmore, Williams, and other crew members.

NASA's decision to include the empty seats in this mission provides a solution to bring back Wilmore and Williams after a prolonged stay in space, which will total over 262 days when they return in February. The mission also strengthens the collaboration between NASA and Roscosmos, with Gorbunov participating under an agreement to ensure that crew members from both countries remain aboard the ISS in case of an emergency.