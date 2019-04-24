2019 Triumph Speed Twin launched in India: Price, engine, features

Triumph has launched 2019 Speed Twin in India at Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The Speed Twin is about Rs 2.69 lakh cheaper than the Thruxton R and Rs 51,000 cheaper expensive than the Bonneville T120. Triumph's latest addition combines Bonneville T120's relaxed riding with the performance of the Thruxton R. Most of the Triumph dealerships in the country have started accepting bookings for the motorcycle and the deliveries are expected to begin from the end of April 2019. Triumph Speed Twin will be available in three colours - korosi red, silver ice, and jet black.

The 2019 Triumph's Speed Twin has the same 1200cc motor as the Thruxton R. The company has used hi-tech materials to decrease the liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine's overall weight, making it even lighter than the one on Thruxton R. The British motorcycle maker has used lightened engine covers, magnesium cam covers and new clutch assembly to make the engine in Triumph Speed Twin 2.5kg lighter.

Triumph Speed Twin produces 96 bhp at 6,750 rpm along with a maximum torque output of 112 Nm at 4,950 rpm. There is over 100Nm of torque available at as low as 2,000rpm, which translates into fewer gear shifts and also contributes to ride quality. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The bike also gets three different riding modes - sport, road and rain.

Triumph Speed Twin, in terms of features, has a neatly designed headlamp, which integrates DRL, and brushed aluminium fenders over the fuel tank, with hand-painted pinstripes. Triumph, to keep the retro feel from the 1966's Speed Twin, has ditched the TFT instrument cluster and went with a analogue unit.

The Speed Twin also gets safety features like ride-by-wire system, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), switchable traction control, and LED daytime running lights along with LED indicators and tail lamp. Additionally, the bike also has a small digital read in the instrument console along with a USB slot.

Speed Twin's wheelbase, which is 1,530mm, is 15mm longer than the Thruxton R. The bike also gets a flat handlebar and stands at an increased height of 807mm, which makes it more manageable than the Thruxton R. Speed Twin, in order to increase after sale customisation, is also offering more than 80 accessories.

