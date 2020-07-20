2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to launch on August 5; checkout features, price

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is expected to be launched in the Indian market on August 5. The petrol derivative of the S-Cross had made its debut at Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida earlier this year. Nearly 5 months after its debut, the car will be available for purchase next month.

Maruti Suzuki had planned to launch the 2020 S-Cross petrol earlier in 2020 but the plans got delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Unofficial bookings of the car have already started in several auto dealerships at a reservation amount of Rs 11,000.

The 2020 S-Cross petrol will be launched in four different variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The starting price of the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol is expected to be around Rs 9 lakh.

2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol exterior

In terms of the exterior design, the 2020 S-Cross will be similar to the previous model of the car. It will have the same overall size and dimensions.

Similar to the previous model, the 2020 S-Cross will also feature the rugged looks sporting LED projector headlamps, muscular front grille, 16-inch alloy wheels and silver-coloured roof rails.

2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol interior

The interior features of the 2020 S-cross will also be similar to the previous model with a few upgrades here and there. Its interior features include - a 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 system with smartphone-car connectivity, a smart key, push-button start system, auto-folding Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) with integrated turn indicators, automatic climate control and cruise control.

2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol Engine

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has a BS 6 compliant 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine. Car enthusiasts would know that the same engine is also found on cars such the Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza. The car would feature SHVS mild-hybrid technology. It would be able to produce a maximum power of 112 PS and maximum torque of 134 Nm. The engine will come teamed-up to a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter unit depending on the variant.

