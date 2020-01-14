Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launch today: Price, expectations and features

Bajaj Chetak will make a comeback to the Indian automobile scene after a really long hiatus. Bajaj Chetak will launch in India today. The electric scooter was first unveiled in October 2019.

Here's all you need to know about Bajaj Chetak

Expected Price Range

The scooter could be priced anywhere between Rs 90,000-Rs 1,50,000. The price range quoted here is ex-showroom. It is due to this price range that the scooter is placed in the Premium electric two-wheeler segment.

Design features

The Chetak electric scooter has some design elements from the old version but it also comes with a host of modern aesthetics. The new Chetak comprises of a LED DRL headlight, other LED lights and alloy wheels on both ends.

Connectivity features

It has a digital display that gives out vehicle information with clarity. The all new Chetak can be connected with your smartphone. Apart from these features, it also features an instrument panel that is operated by a feather touch switchgear on the handlebar. The users can also access information such as the battery range and ride history of the scooter via the Bajaj Chetak mobile app.

Battery specs

The Chetak electric scooter is expected to come with a 4kW electric motor and lithium ion battery pack.

The new Chetak also comprises of an in-built charger which when charged using a 5-ampere home power outlet can be charged upto 100 per cent in 5 hours. The battery comes with a 3-year/50,000 km warranty.

Drive modes

This electric scooter by Bajaj comes with two drive modes: Eco and Sport. In the Eco mode, the scooter is claimed to provide 85 km/charge whereas in the Sport mode, the scooter reportedly provides 95 km/charge.

Which plant will manufacture the all new Chetak?

The scooter will be manufactured in the Chakan plant of Bajaj Auto. The electric scooter by Bajaj will first be available for sale in Pune.

