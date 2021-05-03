COVID-19 impact: Ashok Leyland to curtail production across plants

Hinduja Group's Ashok Leyland has scaled down production at all its plants due to the second COVID-19 wave and dip in demand in the automobile sector. "Accordingly, the operations of our plants have been scaled down and are expected to work for 7-15 days in May. We will continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation in the country as it unfolds," Ashok Leyland said in a BSE filing.

While the demand outlook is expected to take a hit, Ashok Leyland will continue to manufacture vehicles for the Defence Forces, will ensure smooth supply of essential parts and aggregates needed for manufacturing of commercial vehicles and also continue to enable the movement of essential goods and services.

The decision has been taken keeping the wellbeing of their employees, their employees' families, customers, dealers and suppliers in mind. "With health and safety first as the focus, our emergency response team, a high-level task force responsible for managing COVID related protocols has revisited all the standard operating procedures and is ensuring the implementation of the same," Ashok Leyland noted.

The Chennai-based commercial vehicle major is also monitoring the vaccination of its employees and their families.

Meanwhile, Ashok Leyland sales figures in April dipped. The Hinduja Group-backed commercial vehicle maker sold 8,340 units in April. Of these, 7,961 units were sold in the domestic market. Compared to March, the sales tumbled by 17,231 units due to second COVID-19 wave and subsequent curbs and lockdowns.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

