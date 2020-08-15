Detel launches world's cheapest electric bike for Rs 19,999

After launching what it claims are world's most affordable feature phone (Rs 299) and television (Rs 3,999), Delhi based consumer electronic brand Detel has launched world's cheapest electric two-wheeler Detel Easy at Rs 19,999 (GST excluded).

The two-wheeler is powered by a 6 pipe controller 250 Watt electric motor that has a top speed of 25 kmph. The low speed keeps it outside of stipulations like registration or driver's license to use it. It has a 48V 12AH LiFePO4 battery that can be charged entirely in 7-8 hours and offers 60 km at full charge.

"We are extremely happy to announce the launch of our world's most economical DetelEV Two-Wheeler. The EV industry in India is emerging on account of various factors such as the growing awareness toward the environment, increasing petrol prices, and stringent emission norms, etc. Also, with the recent announcement by Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal on the launch of new 'Electric Vehicle Policy' that is aimed at boosting the economy, reducing pollution levels and generating employment in the city, we feel that the consumption of the electric vehicle will go up now than ever," says Yogesh Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Detel.

"This addition in our portfolio will be our first step in our endeavor of reducing vehicular pollution in the cities and increase the penetration of EV as intended by the people and various state governments", he added.

The new EV policy in Delhi that was announced last week provides a host of financial incentives for buying electric vehicles in the capital, over and above the subsidies already being provided under the central government's FAME scheme.

Electric two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and freight carriers are eligible for a subsidy of Rs 30,000 while four-wheelers can avail upto Rs 1.5 lakh under this policy. It also has provisions for incentives for those looking to trade off their existing petrol or diesel vehicles for a new electric vehicle.

Electric vehicle sales have flip-flopped in India over the last few years due to uncertainty in policy and lack of incentives from the government. In 2019-20, industry volumes were at 1.56 lakh units as compared to 1.3 lakh units in 2018-19. Two-wheelers accounted for a vast majority of it at 1.52 lakh units. Sale of conventional vehicles that run on petrol and diesel were 21.5 million units.

