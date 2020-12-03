Honda India announces year-end offers on BS6 vehicles; all you need to know

Honda Cars India has announced year-end offers on its BS6 compliant caRs up to Rs 2.5 lakh, consisting of cash discounts, exchange benefits, as well as extended warranties. There are also additional benefits; a loyalty bonus and an exchange discount of Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

Customers can avail the said benefits on almost the entire line-up of cars for the company; the Jazz, Amaze, City, WR-V, and the Civic. Exclusive editions for the Amaze and WR-V are also included, while the Amaze Special Edition also finds a place on the list of caRs with benefits attached. The offers are to last until December 31, or until stocks last.

The offers on the different models are as follows:

Honda Amaze:

The Japanese carmaker is offering cumulative benefits of up to Rs 37,000 on the BS6 Honda Amaze, excluding the Special and Exclusive editions. Both versions - petrol and diesel - get a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, as well as a potential exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000. There are also benefits on extended warranties for 4th and 5th years worth Rs 12,000. For the special edition (SMT and CVT transmissions), the benefits are of up to Rs 15,000, including cash benefits of Rs 7,000 and an exchange offer, if availed, of Rs 15,000. On the other hand, the Amaze Exclusive edition is listed with total benefits of up to Rs 27,000; cash benefits of up to Rs 12,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 15,000.

Honda Jazz:

The benefits on the 2020 model of the Honda Jazz go up to Rs 40,000. The cash discounts amount to Rs 25,000, while the exchange offer can lead to further savings of Rs 15,000.

Honda City:

The all new fifth generation Honda City is also up for grabs with offers attached to it. Maximum benefits that can be availed is of Rs 30,000, which can be availed only under the car exchange scheme.

Honda Civic:

For the Civic, Honda is offering cash discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh for the petrol iteration, while the diesel one has maximum (cash) benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Honda WR-V:

Both, the petrol and diesel version of the standard WR-V editions has benefits up to Rs 40,000, including cash discounts of Rs 25,000. For the exclusive edition, there is a cash benefit of Rs 10,000, and an exchange offer pegged at Rs 15,000.