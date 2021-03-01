Hyundai i20 wins car of the year 2021 award; beats Kia Sonet, Mahindra Thar

Hyundai i20 has won the 2021 Indian car of the year award (ICOTY). The third-gen hatchback was amongst the nine contenders competing for the most esteemed car award in the country.

The hatchback, which was launched late last year, beat the likes of Mahindra Thar and Kia Sonet in the hatchback category. Hyundai i20 took the top prize with 104 points.

Kia sonnet secured the second position with 91 points, whereas Mahindra Thar came third with 78 points, respectively. In the premium car segment, the Land Rover Defender was crowned the premium car of the year, scoring 108 points.

Mercedes-Benz GLE completed the podium positions in second with 77 points and the BMW 2 Series came third with 61 points.

Tata Nexon EV claimed the top honour in its category with 106 points, followed by Hyundai Kona with 99 points, and the MG ZS EV in third with 93 points.

In a first, Tata Nexon EV won the Green Car of the Year. The voting process comprised each jury member judging the contenders on 25 points.

Each of the judges was asked to rate at least five contenders.

The 16th year of the event saw voting of the jury being recorded digitally for the first time and was corroborated for confidentiality by an external agency.

The panel of evaluators comprised experienced automotive journalists from the biggest media houses in the country.