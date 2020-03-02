Kia rides on Seltos, Carnival success to become Indias third-largest carmaker

Kia Motors announced that it has sold 15,664 units in February. This makes Kia Motors the third-largest carmaker in India in terms of passenger vehicle sales. Both Kia Seltos and the newly launched Carnival MPV did well in the country.

Kia Motors stated in a press release that it had sold 14,024 units of Seltos and 1,620 units of Carnival. Carnival MPV was launched at this year's Auto Expo priced at Rs 24.95 lakh.

Most other major carmakers have faced negative sales in February, but Kia registered a sequential 1.3 per cent jump in sales during the month. "Our latest offering the Carnival has been received well and this has helped adding to our sales numbers. This not only testifies the quality, reliability and design prowess of our vehicles but also gives a hint that India is evolving and Indian customers now don't just settle but opt for better product offerings," said Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO, Kia Motors India.

Kia's first SUV in the country, Seltos launched in August 2019. It was well-received by the public who were all for its looks, performance and some impressive features. Following the massive success of Seltos, Kia opened its first manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, with annual production capacity of 3 lakh units.

Kia Carnival, which was launched earlier this year, comes in two variants - Prestige and Limousine. With a 2.2-litre diesel engine that delivers a 204 hp power and torque of 440 nm, the car was very well-received despite the high price tag. The car measures 5,115 mm in length, 1,985 mm in width, 1,740 mm tall and a wheelbase of 3060 mm.

Kia is planning to launch its Sonet compact SUV in the country. The company had unveiled it as a concept at Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year. Despite the likes of Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza being launched this year, Sonet has managed to generate excitement and seems capable enough to give them a tough fight.

