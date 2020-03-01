Maruti Suzuki sales down 1% in February to 1,47,110 units

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), on Sunday, reported a decline of 1.1 per cent in overall sales, including domestic and exports. MSI sold 147,110 units in February this year. The auto company had sold 1,48,682 units in February last year.

Domestic sales dropped 1.6 per cent to 1,36,849 units last month as against 1,39,100 units in February 2019, due to continued weakness in demand and BS-VI emission norms.

India's largest carmaker, sold a total of 147,110 units in February 2020. This includes 134,150 units in domestic market, 2,699 units of domestic OEM sales and 10,261 units of exports.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 27,499 units during February compared with 25,885 units sold in January. Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, declined 3.9 per cent to 69,828 units as against 72, 678 cars in February last year. Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 2,544 units as compared to 3,084 units earlier.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, increased by 3.5 per cent to 22,604 units as compared to 21,834 units in the year-ago month.

Maruti Suzuki's total exports were up by 7.1 per cent at 10,261 units as against 9,582 units in the corresponding month last year, the MSI said.

