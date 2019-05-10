Mahindra XUV500 new W3 base variant launched; price, engine, specifications

Mahindra has launched a new entry level W3 variant for its popular sports utility vehicle XUV500. The new base variant has been launched at a price of Rs 12.22 lakh (ex-showroom price Mumbai). The new entry level model has been made available at Mahindra dealerships with immediate effect.

The new W3 variant of Mahindra XUV500 will replace the W5 trim as the variant which is priced at Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom price Mumbai). Despite undercutting the W5 variant by Rs 58,000, the Mahindra XUV500 W3 variant does not miss out on the features at all.

The new Mahindra XUV500 base variant is powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine capable of dishing out 155bhp of max power and 360Nm of max torque at 1750-2800 rpm. The motor comes paired to a six-speed manual transmission.

On the safety front, the Mahindra XUV500 W3 trim comes equipped with the standard dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, tubeless tires and disc brakes on all wheels, same as the W5. Even cosmetically, the W3 base trim comes loaded with most of the features, including the signature chrome grille, chrome scuff plates and dual exhausts. For comfort, the new variant of XUV500 comes with power-adjustable ORVMs, electrically operated dual HVAC, projector headlamps, and digital immobiliser, among others.

The only features that have been omitted in the Mahindra XUV500 W3 are 6-inch monochrome infotainment system and full wheel caps.

"The XUV500 pioneered the creation of the premium SUV segment and set new benchmarks with its head-turning design, and unmatched package of hi-tech features and thrilling performance. Today the launch of the W3 version makes the vehicle much more accessible to a wider range of customers. With its excellent value proposition, I am confident that this new variant will resonate with a whole new set of our customers," said Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra at the launch of XUV500's W3 base trim.

