Maruti auto sales grow 11.8% YoY to 1.64 lakh units; WagonR, Swift continue to shine

India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd posted 11.8 per cent year-on-year growth in sales at 164,469 units in February, signalling a rebound in the industry marred by coronavirus. Total sales include domestic sales of 152,983 units and 5,500 units for other OEMs. Besides, the company exported 11,486 units in February.

In the mini category, Maruti Alto and S-Presso sold 23,959 units, a 12.9 per cent decline in February, compared to the same period last year. In the compact category, which comprises cars like WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S, the company sold 80,517 cars, recording 15.03 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

The mid-size Ciaz sold 1,510 units, recording a 40.6 per cent decline in YoY sales . In the utility vehicles category, which comprises categories like Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, the company sold 26,884 units, 18.9 per cent growth YoY.

In the van category, which comprises Omni and Eeco cars, the company sold 11,891 units compared to 11,227 units, a growth of 5.9 per cent. The company sold 2,722 units of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry compared to 448 units sold in February 2020, a robust 507.6 per cent growth.

Maruti in January had reported a 24.1 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit at Rs 1,941.40 crore during the October-December quarter of the ongoing financial year on higher sales volume and cost reduction. Sequentially, the net profit rose 41.5 per cent from Rs 1,371.60 crore in the preceding July-September quarter. On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 25.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,996.7 crore during the December quarter.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki stock is up 1.44 per cent or Rs 98.8 to Rs 6,964.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

