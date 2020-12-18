MG Motors to launch 7-seater Hector Plus in India in Jan 2021

MG Motors has confirmed the seven-seater version of its Hector Plus will launch in India in January 2021. As of now, the SUV by the British automobile company was being offered as a six-seater vehicle. Showcased for the first time at Auto Expo 2020, the Hector was MG's gateway to the Indian markets, the success of which prompted them to launch the Hector Plus, a three-row iteration of the Hector.

As of now, the six-seater MG Hector Plus retails at a starting price of Rs 13.73 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 18.68 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

The seven-seater Hector Plus is expected to be priced between this window as well.

The seventh seat will be placed in the middle row, featuring a bench-like setting as against the captain seats in the current six-seater. Having said that, the new iteration is to retain the powertrain of the six-seat version of the Hector plus.

The Hector Plus comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, with a 48V mild-hybrid version of the same powertrain.

The SUV also has an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine with a maximum power of 170 PS, along with 350 Nm of peak-torque. While a 6-speed manual gearbox is standard across both - the petrol, diesel and hybrid variants, a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic is also offered with the petrol engine.

The Hector Plus is to compete with rivals that are yet to enter the Indian markets as well. These include the Tata Gravitas, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500, and the three-row iteration of the Hyundai Creta.

