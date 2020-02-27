New Hyundai i20 interior revealed before March 5 launch

Hyundai recently released pictures of the interior of all-new i20 premium hatchback before its global launch at the Geneva Motor Show, which begins from March 5.

The company offers four interior colour schemes - Black Mono, Black & Gray, and Black Mono & Yellow Green. Horizontal panels cover the high and prominent dashboard, which gives the interior a very wide and appealing look and the vehicle feels airy inside. The designs of the vehicle have been inspired by nature to make the wheel look more sensuous and elegant. The wheel is fitted with several toggle switches that redefine steering and the colour accent matches the rest of the interior. The new LED ambient light technology creates enjoyable interior lighting for the occupants.

According to the company website, "The purpose of this design direction is to create emotional value and to give Hyundai's vehicles a distinctive new look."

The overall interior space of the new Hyundai i20 has been increased than its predecessors. Boot space has been increased by 25 litres to 351 litres of luggage space. The driver can now see more clearly with a decreased beltline and a small, quarter-fixed glass window behind the rear door.

"All-new i20 customers can enjoy quality time inside their vehicle. Hyundai's designers sought innovative aesthetic and technical solutions to convey its stylish proportions while creating a fresh and appealing look," Hyundai said

The upcoming Hyundai i20 also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities, enabling drivers to mirror their phones on the car display. A wireless charging point along with a USB charging point has been provided in the central console. As for the audio, Hyundai has chosen to place eight Bose speakers for an enhanced audio listening experience.