Ola Electric appoints Bentley, Aston Martin, Jaguar designer as Head of Vehicle Design

Ola Electric has appointed Wayne Burgess as Head of Vehicle Design for its entire range of electric vehicles, including cars, bikes, scooters and more. In a career spanning three decades, Burgess has worked with legendary automotive brands like Rolls Royce, Bentley, Jaguar Land Rover and Lotus.

In his early years, Burgess worked with renowned English car manufacturers Rolls Royce and Bentley. He went on to work on the Bentley Arnage in 1998. During his stint with Aston Martin, he designed the DB9 in mid-2000s, which famously appeared in one of the James Bond films. More recently, he worked on Jaguar XF, F-Type, F-Pace SUV, XE, and many others.

"Wayne is a fantastic addition to our leadership team and will bring global appeal and design aesthetic to our industry changing electric vehicles. As the world moves to EVs, the vehicle form factors will be fundamentally reimagined. Wayne's expertise in designing some of the most legendary vehicles will also be helpful in bringing these new form factors to consumers. I look forward to collaborating with him to build the most iconic range of EVs in the world," said Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

Burgess said, "I am looking forward to my work at Ola Electric and to the opportunity to lead a team that will work on designing cutting-edge electric vehicles for the world. I am thrilled to be part of Ola as it accelerates on its path to become a leader in global EV solutions."

Ola Electric is planning to launch its electric scooter soon in India as well as global markets, including France, Italy and Germany. The company, which is working on setting up a "Hypercharger Network" for its electric vehicle, is slated to launch its electric scooter in India in July this year.

While Ola Electric hasn't disclosed pricing details for its electric scooters, it has said that the vehicle will be aggressively priced.

