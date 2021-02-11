Passenger vehicle production up 11.14% in Jan; 3-wheelers see 72.38% dip: SIAM

Passenger vehicles production grew 11.14 per cent to 276,554 units in January compared to 248,840 units sold in the same month last year, the latest data put out by SIAM said. "Supply chain challenges including the rising price of steel, unavailability of semiconductors and higher container charges, continue to be obstacles in the smooth functioning of the industry," says Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM.

Overall, the total production of PVs, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles grew 7.67 per cent in January at 2,206,261 units against 2,049,074 units sold in the same month last year, showing no recovery in the badly beaten auto sector. Three-wheelers suffered 56.76 per cent decline at 26,335 units in January vs 60,903 units in January 2020.

The two-wheelers category grew 6.63 per cent to 1,429,928 units in the said month vs 1,341,005 in January 2020. As per the SIAM data, total vehicle production (PVs, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycle ) in this fiscal year so far has seen 21.94 per cent drop at 17,319,688 units vs 22,187,980 units produced in the same period a year before. The decline in production was led by three-wheelers (72.38 per cent), followed by two-wheelers (20.05 per cent), and PVs (13.2 per cent).

The SIAM production data is in sync with the latest FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Association) auto numbers released on Monday this week. The FADA data suggests the retail sale of automobiles once again slumped by nearly 10 percent at 15,92,636 units as all major segments barring tractors registered a drop in numbers.

Sale of passenger vehicles saw a 4.5 percent drop at 2,81,666 units while two-wheelers registered 8.8 per cent decline at 11,63,322 units, commercial vehicles at 25 percent less at 55,835 units while three-wheelers declined the sharpest down 51.3 per cent at 31,059 units, says the FADA data.

