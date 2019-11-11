Passenger vehicle sale up 0.28% in October to 2.85 lakh: Industry body SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales in October: Breaking a several-month downward trend, domestic passenger vehicle sales increased by 0.28 per cent in October, thanks to festive boost and a slew of measures taken by the government to revive the overall economy. Industry body SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) in its report on Monday said auto companies sold a total of 2,85,027 passenger vehicles in October, against 2,84,223 in the same month last year.

Of the total passenger vehicles sold in the month, 1,173,549 units accounted for passengers cars, including utility vehicles and vans. While passenger vehicle sale saw a marginal increase in October, production dropped 21.14 per cent to 2,69,186 units.

Motorcycle sales, last month, declined 15.88 per cent to 11,16,970 units as against 13,27,758 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in October declined 14.43 per cent to 17,57,264 units compared to 20,53,497 units in the year-ago month. Sales of commercial vehicles were down 23.31 per cent at 66,773 units in October, Siam said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 12.76 per cent to 21,76,136 units from 24,94,345 units in October 2018, it added.

In the last quarter, the auto industry saw over 13 per cent decline in vehicle production. As per SIAM, the auto industry produced a total 14,427,724 vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers and quadricycle in the entire April-September 2019 as against 16,645,330 in April-September 2018, registering a de-growth (-) 13.32 per cent over the same period last year.