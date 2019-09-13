Royal Enfield launches low-cost Classic 350 S; check out price, engine, design

Royal Enfield has launched a low-cost variant of Classic 350, the Classic 350 S, for Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The 'S' moniker on the bike supposedly denotes the single-channel ABS, unlike the dual-channel ABS unit on standard Classic 350.

Royal Enfield after applying some cost-cutting measures on the Classic 350, came up with the more affordable Classic 350 S, which is nearly Rs 9,000 cheaper than the standard Classic 350, priced at Rs 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield has also launched the most affordable Bullet series, the Royal Enfield 350 KS and its electric start variant, 350 ES, a month ago. These bikes came in a blacked-out theme, devoid of excessive chrome and with some other cost-cutting measures.

According to Royal Enfield, Classic 350 S is currently available only in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and will soon be available nationwide.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 S comes in two colour variants -- Pure Black and Mercury Silver. However, due to the cost-cutting, the design of Royal Enfield 350 S features a lot of blackened components -- the engine, body fenders, wheels, rearview mirrors -- replacing the chrome. Additionally, the Classic 350 S also features a simple decal on the fuel tank instead of 3D graphics available with tank grips on the standard variant.

Unlike the design changes, performance of the Classic 350 S remains the same as the standard model. Royal Enfield Classic 350 S gets the same 346cc single-cylinder engine as Classic 350. The power unit, which produces a maximum power of 19.8 Bhp at 5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm, is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 S gets a telescopic fork suspension at the front while the rear has twin gas-charged shock absorbers. This variant of Royal Enfield gets a disc brake at the front while the rear now features a drum brake setup.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)