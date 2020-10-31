Royal Enfield Meteor 350 teased days before launch; check expected price, features

Ahead of the much-awaited launch of Royal Enfield's new motorcycle Meteor 350, the two-wheeler manufacturer has released a teaser video giving a brief glimpse of the motorcycle in action. Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Meteor 350 on November 6.

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be a direct replacement for the Thunderbird 350 and has reportedly been built from the ground up, featuring a new 350cc engine, new frame, new design and features.

The new bike is expected to be available in three variants - Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. All three variants would feature a Bluetooth-enabled GPS system.

The 'Fireball' is likely to be the entry-level variant on the bike, while the rest two positioned at a higher range. Royal Enfield Meteor 350's Fireball variant, equipped with a few accessories, is expected to be around Rs 1.7 lakh.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350's top-spec Supernova variant gets a windscreen, a dual-tone colour scheme, and digi-analogue instrument cluster.

Royal Enfield Meteor's 350cc engine is expected to make 20.5hp and 27Nm of torque. On the other hand, Thunderbird 350's unit construction engine made 19.8hp and 28Nm of torque.

Reports also suggest that the engine will still be a long-stroke unit that will continue to feature the thumping exhaust sound. Additionally, Meteor 350 is also likely to use a revised gearbox and a double-cradle frame.

Also Read: National Unity Day 2020: 'Some people not saddened after Pulwama attack', says PM Modi

Also Read: IndiGo witnesses increase in demand; reduces leave without pay for pilots

Also Read: Looking for best deals on home loan? Check out cheapest rates, festive offers



