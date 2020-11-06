Royal Enfield unveils new Meteor 350; price starts at 1.75 lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the new Meteor 350 in India today. The Indian motorcycle company announced the launch on it's twitter in a post which said, "The wait is over. Presenting the all-new Meteor 350. Get ready to create stories at every mile when you explore the open roads with this modern cruiser."

The new Meteor has been launched in three variants- Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The price of the motorcycle starts at Rs 1.75 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.90 lakh. There are seven colour options in total in the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The Meteor 350 Fireball is available in Fireball Yellow and Fireball Red. The Meteor 350 Stellar has variants- Stellar Red, Stellar Black and Stellar Blue. The Meteor 350 Supernova has Supernova Brown (dual-tone) and Supernova Blue (dual-tone).

The Meteor 350 comes with a brand new 349cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled engine with EFI (electronic fuel injection) system. The motor develops 20.2bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a standard 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. The Meteor 350 offers the fuel capacity of 15 litres, with enough range for the long hauls.

The Meteor offers a warranty of 3 years and 1 year roadside assistance. First produced in 1901, Royal Enfield is the oldest motorcycle brand in the world still in production, with the Bullet model enjoying the longest motorcycle production run of all time.

