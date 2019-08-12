Suzuki Access 125 with alloy wheels, drum brakes launched at Rs 59,891

Suzuki Motorcycles and Scooter India has launched a drum brake variant of Access 125 with alloy wheels. Earlier, only the disc brake variant of Suzuki Access had alloy wheels, whereas the drum brake trim came with sheet metal wheels. The new variant of Suzuki Access 125 has been priced at Rs 59,981 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Suzuki has also launched one variant with alloy wheels and drum brakes under the Access 125 SE line-up at Rs 61,590 (ex-showroom Delhi). The special edition line-up comes with minor cosmetic updates and some additional features that were available with the full-loaded, disc-brake equipped standard Access 125.

The Suzuki Access 125 is powered with all aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder, 124cc engine. The motor is capable of producing 8.7PS of max power at 7000rpm and 10.2Nm of max torque at 5000rpm. It also offers M-Squish combustion chamber which further enhances engine performance.

Suzuki Access 125 comes up with Combined Brake System (CBS) which enables to operate both brakes only by the left brake lever. Along with CBS, the scooter is also equipped with Central Locking and Safety Shutter for its security.

The new Suzuki Access 125 variant is equipped with the company's easy start system, long seat and enlarged floorboard for a relaxed riding position. Design-wise, the scooter features chrome finish around the headlamp, digital meter, oil change indicator and dual trip meter; making it a stylish as well as a utilitarian offering for all riders. The special edition comes with a coloured seat and chrome finish rear-view mirrors.

The Suzuki Access 125 with alloy wheel and drum brake is available in four colour options - Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matt Fibroin Gray and Pearl Mirage White. The Access 125 SE variant is available in 4 colours - Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Matte Black, Metallic Sonic Silver and Pearl Mirage White.

