Tata Nexon Kraz: Here's what's new with the special edition compact SUV

Tata launched a new variant of the Nexon to celebrate the car's one year of existence on Indian roads. The company took a decisive step when it went for a bold design language. However, it worked for the brand and Nexon climed the charts quickly, defeating old timers like Ford's EcoSport. This new special edition retains Nexon's quirky design and introduces a whole new colour scheme along with a few new features.

Available from 5th of September, 2018, the Nexon KRAZ will be available in two variants - KRAZ and KRAZ+ at a starting price of Rs 7.14 lakhs for the petrol version and Rs 8.07 lakhs for the diesel version.

The car comes with Tromso Black body color and a combination of Neo-green accents. It uses sonic-silver colored dual-tone roof to highlight the top half. The exteriors get neo-green mirrors, front grill inserts, neo-green wheel accent and KRAZ badging.

On the exterior, the new version gets piano black dashboard with neo-green air -vent surrounds, piano black door and console finishers, piano black steering accents and a big central console Kraz badge.

Commenting at the launch, Mr. Mayank Pareek, President - PVBU, Tata Motors, said - "We want to celebrate the 1st Anniversary of our brand Nexon with our customers and what better way than offering them a special striking version- the Nexon KRAZ. To attract customers with active and sporty lifestyle, the Nexon KRAZ has been designed to set a new trend in the segment. Since launch, the Nexon has received a very good response and today is among the top 5 selling compact SUVs. We would like to thank all our customers for their trust in the brand and we will continue to bring exciting products in the market."

Under the hood, the car gets the same setup as the original version. It comes with 110PS Turbocharged engines - 1.5L Revotorq (diesel engine) and 1.2L Revotron (petrol engine) mated with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Recently, the car was tested for NCAP ratings and scored 4 stars, which is better than most cars plying on Indian roads.