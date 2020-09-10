Royal Enfield goes global, sets up first assembly unit outside India in Argentina

Cult motorcycle maker Royal Enfield (RE) announced on Wednesday that it will establish a local assembly plant in partnership with its local distributor in Argentina. The Indian manufacturer has joined hands with Grupo Simpa, its local distributor in the country since 2018.

This is the first time in RE's 119-year history that its motorcycles will be manufactured and assembled outside the company's factories in Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal near Chennai, Indian embassy in Argentina said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also Read: Coronavirus pandemic: Royal Enfield expects spike in two-wheeler demand

The retro bike maker also said that Alberto Fernandez, President of Argentina, was present at the launch of the manufacturing plant along with Dinesh Bhatia, Ambassador of India to the country.

Royal Enfield's Argentinian assembly plant will assemble three models - the Continental GT 650, Himalayan, and Interceptor 650. Production of all these bike models will commence this month.

Royal Enfield forayed into the Argentinian bike market in March 2018 to tap into the second biggest motorcycle market in Latin America.

The Indian manufacturer came up with its first flagship store in Buenos Aires and expanded its customer touchpoints to five stores in the country.

Also Read: Royal Enfield's sales fall 35% at 38,065 units in June

Overall, Royal Enfield has 31 exclusive stores, including five in Argentina, and 30 retail touchpoints across Latin America.

Royal Enfield's top management had announced during an earnings call in August that it would look to tap into the newer markets stating that it has added 32 multi-brand outlets and five exclusive stores in Australia, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, the UK, Mexico, and New Zealand.