AirAsia X offers unlimited travel for $118 to boost air travel

AirAsia X's BIG members in Malaysia can now avail unlimited international flights for USD 118 or 499 Malaysian ringgit (Rs 8,600). Unfortunately, this does not apply to India-based passengers.

The scheme is meant for those flying from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Australia, Japan, China, India and South Korea and can be availed for unlimited times till March 2, 2021.

Passengers will still have to pay taxes and airport fees.

The company hopes to revive flying in a time where travel has taken a hit due to coronavirus fear, and the aviation industry in the West has gone for a toss. It hopes that this unlimited travel scheme will be enough to override people's fear of travel during the outbreak.

The scheme launched on February 29 is up for grabs till March 7, 2020.

"This is unprecedented. However, AirAsia has always been known as the disruptor and we want to restore traveller's confidence amid the current sentiment towards flying," Benyamin Ismail, CEO, Air Asia X Malaysia said. "Travelling is still very safe as long as everyone travels responsibly and is kept updated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) or respective government's travel advice."

The Air Aisa X, part of Air Aisa group is known for regularly giving discounts and offers on air tickets. The lastest offer might throw bring some positive sentiment towards the company whose CEO Tony Fernandes stepped aside for two months due to bribery charges.

