Domestic airlines see surge in passenger numbers for Jan 2021, but registers 39.5% YoY decline

With the COVID-19 situation easing in India, demand for air travel continued to grow during January 2021, with added capacity by airlines and a surge in the number of people taking flights.
Domestic airlines saw an increase of 5.5% in passenger numbers during January over December last year. However, the domestic aviation industry continued to decline year-on-year and fell by 39.5 % during January 2021 as compared to the same month last year.
As COVID-19 cases come down in the country, airlines expect passenger demand to grow further. The government as of now allows airlines to operate up to 80% of pre-COVID flights in terms of capacity. However, it may consider increasing it further with airlines reaching close to 80% in terms of capacity.
Check the figures here.
12.8 mn- Passengers carried by airlines
in January 21
7.7 mn - No. of passengers carried by airlines in January 20
39.5% - Decline in number of passengers of Indian carriers in November over a year-ago period
5.5% - Increase in number of passengers in January 21 over December 20
Load factors (passengers carried per flight) - January 2021
* SpiceJet: 76% (highest load factor)
* Vistara: 70%â¨
* IndiGo: 69.3%
* Air Asia India: 66.8%
* Air India: 66.2%
* GoAir: 64.9%
On-Time Performance (OTP)
* IndiGo- 93.7% flights on timeâ¨
* Vistara- 85.8%
* AirAsia India- 85%â¨
* AI- 82.7%
* SpiceJet- 76.9%â¨
* GoAir- 72.8%
â¨Market Share (October)
* IndiGo- 54.3%
* SpiceJet- 12.8%â¨
* Air India- 10.3%â¨
* GoAir- 8.2%
* AirAsia India- 6.9%â¨
* Vistara- 6.7%
