Coronavirus Live Updates: India will see 600 flights today; COVID-19 tally rises to 1.38 lakh

Coronavirus India Live Updates : India has recorded the highest ever spike of 6,977 COVID-19 cases and 154 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,38,845, including 77,103 active cases, 57,720 cured/discharged and 4,021 deaths, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest data. Meanwhile, Indian skies opened up for domestic passenger services today after a gap of two months, with Delhi-Pune and Mumbai-Patna flights being among the first to take off. The operator of the Mumbai international airport said on Sunday it would resume commercial passenger services on domestic routes from May 25. A long queue of passengers could also be seen at the Delhi airport's Terminal-3 as the airport resumes flight operations from today.

Follow BusinessToday.In Live blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic in India

10.46 AM: Bengaluru airport update

Till 9am today, there have been 5 arrivals and 17 departures and 9 flights cancelled, at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International airport. - ANI

10.44 AM: Domestic passenger flights resume in India after a gap of two months. The country will see around 600 flight services on Monday, say aviation officials.

10.30 AM: UP CM holds COVID-19 review meeting

Karnataka: Till 9am today, there have been 5 arrivals and 17 departures and 9 flights cancelled, at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International airport pic.twitter.com/wBgLrtcm7M â ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

10.15 AM:We're strictly following govt's guidelines to ensure safety against COVID19. Today has been a different experience as we're not used to wearing protective gear over our uniforms. All passengers followed the guidelines: A flight attendant on Vistara's Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight.

10.10 AM:Coronavirus cases in Chandigarh

9 new positive cases reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in the union territory to 265: Government of UT of Chandigarh

10.00 AM: US tally reaches 1.6 million

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,622,114 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 26,229 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,047 to 97,049. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 23, compared with its count a day earlier. The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

9.55 AM: Bihar records 180 new COVID-19 cases

Bihar has reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 from 15 districts, pushing the tally to 2,574 in the state, the health department said. Of the fresh cases, Nawada and East Champaran accounted for 11 each and the state capital Patna recorded four new infections, it said. The health department, in a tweet late on Sunday evening, said,"63 more COVID-19 +ve cases in Bihar taking the total to 2,574... We are ascertaining their trail of infection".

9.53 AM: India surpasses Iran

India on Monday entered to the top 10 worst-affected countries' list in terms of coronavirus cases after surpassing Iran. India's total coronavirus cases have jumped to 1,38,845, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 3,543 new active cases and 154 new deaths. Iran's coronavirus cases tally stands at 135,701, according to the US' John Hopkins University.

9.43 PM: Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 163 with 3 more fatalities. The total cases 7,028 after 286 more people test positive, including 3,017 active cases.

9.41 AM: Coronavirus cases in MP

The COVID-19 toll in Madhya Pradesh rises to 290 with 9 more deaths, including 3 each in Indore and Bhopal; the tally 6,665 with 294 new cases; active cases 2,967.

9.30 AM: India records 6,977 cases

India registers biggest single day spike of 6,977 cases, total tally rises to 1,38,845; death toll climbs to 4,021: Union health ministry

9.15 AM: Thermal screening at Bengaluru Airport

Thermal screening of passengers being done before their entry into airport terminal building at Kempegowda International airport as domestic flight operations resume today.

9.13 AM: The first flight from Delhi's IGI airport since resumption of domestic flight operations, lands at Pune. A passenger who has arrived in the city by the flight says,"I was nervous before the flight but all passengers were taking precautions. Very few people travelling right now".

We're strictly following govt's guidelines to ensure safety against COVID19. Today has been a different experience as we're not used to wearing protective gear over our uniforms. All passengers followed the guidelines: A flight attendant on Vistara's Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight pic.twitter.com/2UzN6hJm7e â ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

9.12 AM: Visuals from Chennai airport

Passengers at Chennai international airport observe social distancing. The number of incoming passenger commercial flights to Chennai are restricted to 25 per day.

9.10 AM: Visuals from the Mumbai airport

Passengers arrive at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport as domestic flight operations resume. Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai.

Karnataka: Thermal screening of passengers being done before their entry into airport terminal building at Kempegowda International airport as domestic flight operations resume today pic.twitter.com/5qUV2B9g8B â ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

9.05 AM: Indore reports 56 more cases

56 more COVID-19 cases reported in Indore yesterday. Total number of cases in the district is now at 3,064, including 116 deaths, says the District Health Department.

9.01 AM: Bengaluru airport introduces contactless journey

The Bengaluru airport management is introducing a unique feature of parking-to-boarding contactless journey for the passengers as the domestic flight resumes from Monday. In order to contain coronavirus transmission among passengers and staff, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) introduced the new feature of contactless journey right from pre-entry check to security check and boarding.

Also read: Coronavirus: Bengaluru airport introduces contactless journey to combat COVID-19

8.50 AM: Lucknow Airport opens for flights

Passengers arrive at Lucknow Airport to board their respective flights, as domestic flight operations have resumed from today.

The first flight from Delhi's IGI airport since resumption of domestic flight operations, lands at Pune. A passenger who has arrived in the city by the flight says,"I was nervous before the flight but all passengers were taking precautions. Very few people travelling right now". pic.twitter.com/NgBY9L6h4i â ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

8.48 AM: Food & beverage shops have opened at IGI

Food & beverage (F&B) and retail outlets open at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-3 as domestic flight operations have resumed from today.

8.47 AM: Jama Masjid to remain closed for devotees today on Eid-Al-Fitr amid the 4th phase of coronavirus lockdown.

Tamil Nadu: Passengers at Chennai international airport observe social distancing.



The number of incoming passenger commercial flights to Chennai is restricted to 25 per day. pic.twitter.com/MK1dECbfS2 â ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

8.46 AM: Flight attendants arrive at IGI

Flight attendants arrive at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-3 as domestic flight operations have resumed from today. Amandeep Kaur, a flight attendant says, "We are a little worried but work comes first. We will get PPE kits from the airline".

Passengers arrive at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport as domestic flight operations resume.



Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ss38dwa8bz â ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

8.45 AM: MoCA negotiations with states conclude