Domestic flights cancelled status: Around 80 flights in Delhi, nine in Bengaluru cancelled on Day 1

Delhi airport was thrown in chaos on Day 1 of operations after a gap of two months as several flights were cancelled. Around 80 flights to and from Delhi were reportedly cancelled due to restrictions from other states. Flights were scheduled to and from multiple states including West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Chennai.

According to a report in ANI, a Mumbai-Delhi flight was also cancelled today. A passenger told the news agency said that the flight was cancelled without any prior notice. An Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight was also cancelled. Passengers told the news agency that only when their boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry were they told that the flight has been cancelled.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India will see 600 flights today; COVID-19 tally rises to 1.38 lakh

At the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, nine flights have been cancelled. As per the agency, five flights have reached Bengaluru, 17 have departed and nine have been cancelled. Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said that all measures are being undertaken to ensure safety. "Today morning onwards processes have been working very well. All processes have been made contactless. We are screening all passengers. All the surfaces are being sanitised every 20-30 minutes," he said.

Maharashtra allowed resumption of air travel late night on Sunday after much deliberation. Moreover, West Bengal that is currently undertaking rehabilitation work in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, has pushed back resumption of air travel. Flights to and from Kolkata would be resumed on May 28. Tripura also had to cancel its flights that were connected to Kolkata.

Separately, passengers onboard the flights were seen wearing face shields as precautionary measures. Airline crew were also seen wearing PPEs. The government has also asked passengers to reach the airports much ahead of the departure time. State governments have also stated that incoming passengers would be subjected to 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Also read: Domestic flights resume: Returning to your hometown? Check out guidelines, quarantine rules

Also read: Mumbai airport commences operations after two months; first flight departs for Pune