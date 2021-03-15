Bank strike: Employees in smaller towns, cities take to streets

Banking services comprising cheque clearance, deposits, withdrawals at branches, and loan approvals, etc., were affected on Monday, March 15 as bank employees went on a nationwide strike against the proposed privatisation of two public sector banks and "retrograde banking reforms."

Around 1 million (10 lakh) bankers are protesting under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, which gave a strike call for March 15 and 16. As banks were closed on Saturday (March 13) and Sunday (March 14) as well, regular banking services will now be affected over a four-day period. Meanwhile, branches of private-sector lenders such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are open, as they are not part of the strike.

The ongoing strike is said to be largely effective in smaller towns and cities, where employees even took to the streets, marching in processions.

State-run lenders, including the Central Bank of India and State Bank of India among others, have already informed their customers to use their digital channels such as the internet, mobile banking, and ATM services for making transactions during the two-day strike.

How bank employees are protesting across India:

Maharashtra: Banking services in the state were affected on Monday as around 40,000 bank employees and officers went on a two-day strike to protest against the government's decision to privatise two more state-run banks. UFBU's Maharashtra Convenor Devidas Tuljapurkar said in a statement that about 40,000 bank employees and officers working in about 10,000 bank branches across the state have joined the nationwide strike.

Visuals from Mumbai

Maharashtra: The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), has called a two-day nationwide strike today and tomorrow, against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'. Visuals from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/lmLGJaXNfv â ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

Delhi: Employees of a bank in Connaught Place raised slogans in support of the two-day nationwide strike of bank employees.

Visuals from Delhi

Delhi: Employees of a bank in Connaught Place raise slogans in support of the 2-day nationwide strike of bank employees



United Forum of Bank Union has called a two-day nationwide strike today & tomorrow, against privatisation of Public Sector Banks & 'retrograde banking reforms' pic.twitter.com/yragP4aEu1 â ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

Tripura: Employees of a bank in Agartala participate in a two-day nationwide strike against the privatisation of the Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'.

Visuals from Tripura

Tripura: Employees of a bank in Agartala participate in a two-day nationwide strike against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'.



United Forum of Bank Union has called a two-day nationwide strike today & tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JnFO7h4ku7 â ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

West Bengal

Visuals from Siliguri as banks remain closed.

West Bengal: United Forum of Bank Union has called a two-day nationwide strike today and tomorrow, against privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'. Visuals from Siliguri as banks remain closed. pic.twitter.com/X6ORU6luaY â ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

Bihar

Bank employees in Patna raised slogans in support of their two-day nationwide strike.

Visuals from Bihar

Bihar: Bank employees in Patna raised slogans in support of there two-day nationwide strike.



United Forum of Bank Union has called a two-day nationwide strike today & tomorrow, against privatisation of Public Sector Banks & 'retrograde banking reforms' pic.twitter.com/u5QZ90jRNr â ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

Netizens also posted photos and videos of bank employees protesting in cities such Lucknow, Hathras, Hamirpur, and Balrampur district, in Uttar Pradesh as well as Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Bokaro in Jharkhand, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, etc.

See visuals and videos here:

Visuals from Prathama UP Gramin Bank Balarampur Region #RRBsOnStrike#BankStrikepic.twitter.com/XYxlhRRyYh â Chetan P Sharma (@_cpsharma) March 15, 2021

Bankers in Hamirpur, UP are on #BankStrike against PRIVATISATION.



What are you doing??#BankersOnStrikepic.twitter.com/qTneD6ngRe â Alankrit Shukla (@alashshukla) March 15, 2021