Kotak Mahindra Bank offers fitness allowance for employees' well being

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday announced the introduction of fitness allowance and remote working benefits.

Under Kotak's 'Health to the Power Infinity' programme, the bank's employees will be eligible for the monthly fitness allowance. The employees will have to share their fitness goals with the bank to ensure they are actually benefitting from the allowance.

Further, under Kotak's Remote Working policy for employees, roles have been classified as full-time or partially remote working roles. The Kotak employees will receive a remote working allowance every month.

Kotak's 'Health to the Power Infinity' was launched in April this year for the wellbeing of employees in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the bank, celebrity yoga acharya and best-selling author Ira Trivedi conducts live sessions on yoga asanas and breathing techniques to boost immunity and respiratory strength, followed by a 20-minute insightful question and answer round.Under the 'Kudos to Kotakites' exercise, employees are being encouraged to appreciate their colleagues working from branches and offices. For entertainment, employees can also participate in educational quiz and mind games. The top management is also guiding employees on ways to manage their financial assets.

As on September 30, 2020, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,602 branches and 2,550 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Also read: UK's 90-year-old grandmother becomes world's 1st to get Pfizer vaccine

Also read: Passenger vehicles see 13.6% growth in festive season, but two-wheelers crash 6.3%