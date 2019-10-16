PMC Bank customer commits suicide; cops say death not related to scam

A Mumbai-based doctor, who was a PMC Bank customer, committed suicide on Tuesday. The woman committed suicide by taking sleeping pills. The Mumbai Police that's looking into the incident has ruled out the possibility that the death could be related to the PMC Bank scam.

As per reports, the doctor was suffering from depression for a long time. The deceased has been identified as Nivedita Bijlani. The 39-year-old doctor has a 17-year-old daughter. Bijlani used to practice medicine in America.

According to Bijlani's father, who gave a statement to the police, the doctor had attempted suicide in 2018 in America for the first time. She came to India later and was undergoing treatment with a South-Mumbai based doctor.

Bijlani's father saw her unconscious and rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead.

While the deceased was a PMC account holder, the police have ruled out any link between her death and the scam. "It is not related to PMC so far," said DCP Paramjit Dahiya of zone 9 to India Today TV.

The police is investigating the matter.

The news of Bijlani's death comes after deaths of two PMC Bank customers were reported in the last two days. On Monday, 51-year-old Sanjay Gulati died from a cardiac arrest after returning from a protest against the troubled bank. On Tuesday, 59-year-old PMC Bank depositor Fattomal Punjabi died after suffering a heart attack.

