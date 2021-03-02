CNG, PNG prices increase in Delhi-NCR; check out latest rates in your cities

State-run Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) prices from March 2 onwards. With this, CNG prices in Delhi and adjoining cities have been hiked by 70 paise per kg, while the price of PNG has been hiked by 91 paise per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter).

"This revision in price would result in an increase of 70 paise per kg in the consumer prices of CNG in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Muzzafarnagar, Shamli, Karnal, Kaithal and Rewari with effect from 6.00 am on 2nd March 2021," IGL said in a statement.

However, IGL informed there is no change in CNG price in Gurugram, which stays at Rs 53.40 per kg. "IGL has also announced an increase in its domestic PNG prices with effect from 2nd March 2021. The consumer price of PNG to the households in Delhi has been increased by 91 paise per scm from Rs 27.50 per scm to Rs. 28.41 per scm," the IGL statement added.

The revised CNG prices

NCT of Delhi: Rs 43.40 per kg

Karnal, Kaithal: Rs 51.38 per kg

Rewari: Rs 54.10 per kg

Muzaffarnagar, Shamli: Rs 57.25 per kg

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad: Rs 49.08 per kg

The revised PNG prices

NCT of Delhi: Rs 28.41 per SCM

Karnal: Rs 28.46 per SCM

Rewari: Rs 28.46 per SCM

Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Meerut: Rs 32.67 per SCM

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad: Rs 28.36 per SCM

