Fuel price update: Petrol rates cross Rs 82-mark in Delhi, diesel remains unchanged

Petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 82-mark in Delhi on Sunday. With effect from 6 am today, August 30, petrol prices increased by 0.09 paise to stand at Rs 82.03 per litre in the national capital.

In the last 15 days, petrol rates have been hiked 12 times, barring August 19, 26, and 29, respectively. State oil companies started increasing petrol prices from August 16. Prior to this, the petrol rates were changed on June 29 (2020).

Since August 16, petrol prices have climbed by Rs 1.6 in Delhi.

In other metro cities, petrol has touched new highs in recent weeks. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 88.68. Here also, petrol has surged to Rs 1.4 since August 16.

A litre of petrol in Chennai now costs Rs 85 and in Kolkata Rs 83.52. The price per litre of the two fuels varies from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed.

The incline in domestic petrol rates comes amid the recent fall in global crude oil prices. Brent crude futures for October fell 55 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to settle at $45.09 a barrel, before expiring on Friday.

Meanwhile, diesel rates have remained unchanged for more than a month. Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, the price of diesel in Chennai and Kolkata remains unchanged at Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre, respectively.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, August 30- Rs 82.03/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, August 30-Rs 88.68/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, August 30-Rs 85.00/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, August 30-Rs 83.52/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, August 30-Rs 85.25/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, August 30-Rs 84.70/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, August 30- Rs 80.19/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, August 30-Rs 82.32/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, August 30- Rs 73.56/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, August 30- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, August 30-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, August 30- Rs 77.06/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, August 30- Rs 80.17/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, August 30-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, August 30- Rs 74.03/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, August 30- Rs 73.87/litre

Price of diesel in Ghaziabad today, August 30- Rs 73.71/litre

