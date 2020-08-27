Petrol prices hiked by around 10 paise; diesel rates remain unchanged

Petrol prices across metro cities were increased by around 10 paise on Thursday after a day's hiatus whereas diesel rates remained unchanged. In the national capital, petrol rates are at Rs 81.83 per litre. At present, the petrol prices in Mumbai stand at Rs 88.48 per litre.

In other metros, petrol rates are as follows: Rs 79.99 per litre in Gurgaon; Rs 82.17 per litre in Noida; Rs 83.33 per litre in Kolkata; Rs 84.49 per litre in Bengaluru and Rs 85.04 per litre in Hyderabad.

Diesel rates have remained unchanged across metros for over a month now. Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and at Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai. The price of diesel in Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad is constant at Rs 78.86 per litre, Rs RS 77.06 per litre and Rs 80.17 per litre respectively.

Here are latest and revised petrol rates on August 27, 2020

Petrol price in Delhi today: Rs 81.83 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai today: Rs 88.48 per litre

Petrol price in Gurgaon today: Rs 79.99 per litre

Petrol price in Noida today: Rs 82.17 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai today: Rs 84.82 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad today: Rs 85.04 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata today: Rs 83.33 per litre

Here are latest and revised diesel rates on August 27, 2020

Diesel price in Delhi today: Rs 73.56 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai today: Rs 80.11 per litre

Diesel price in Gurgaon today: Rs 74.03 per litre

Diesel price in Noida today: Rs 73.87 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai today: Rs 78.86 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad today: Rs 80.17 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata today: Rs 77.06 per litre

According to a Reuters report, global oil prices showed mixed trends on Thursday as oil rigs and refineries were closed ahead of a massive storm in Mexico headed towards Louisiana and Texas. US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude futures fell five cents to $43.34 per barrel, reversing a four per cent gain on Wednesday. Brent crude, however, upticked by two cents to $45.66 per barrel after reporting a fall of 22 cents on Wednesday.