Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged across metros today; check out latest rates

Petrol prices remained unchanged across all metros on Saturday. However, its (petrol) rates were hiked five times during the week, and 11 times in the last 14 days. In Delhi, petrol rates were increased by 59 paise between August 23 (Sunday) and August 28 (Friday). Overall, petrol prices in the national capital have climbed to Rs 1.51 since August 16.

State oil companies started to increase petrol rates from August 16. Prior to this, the petrol rates were changed on June 29, this year.

Similarly, in Mumbai, petrol prices have been hiked by Rs 1.39 since August 16. In the past week, petrol rates have climbed to 56 paise.

Currently, petrol rates in Delhi stand at Rs 81.94 per litre, and in Mumbai at Rs 88.58 per litre.

Petrol is available in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai at Rs 83.43/litre, Rs 85.15/litre and Rs 84.91/litre, respectively, on Saturday.

In the international market, the crude price has also remained firm, with benchmark Brent crude hovering close to $45.05 a barrel.

In August 2013, Brent spot price was at $116.27 a barrel. However, at that time, petrol rates in India were nearly Rs 72 per litre in Delhi.

However, diesel rates have remained unchanged for more than a month. Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, the price of diesel in Chennai and Kolkata remains unchanged at Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre, respectively.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today:-

Price of petrol in Delhi today, August 29- Rs 81.94/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, August 29-Rs 88.58/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, August 29-Rs 84.91/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, August 29-Rs 83.43/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, August 29-Rs 85.15/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, August 29-Rs 84.60/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, August 29- Rs 80.09/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, August 29-Rs 82.25/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, August 29- Rs 73.56/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, August 29- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, August 29-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, August 29- Rs 77.06/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, August 29- Rs 80.17/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, August 29-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, August 29- Rs 74.03/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, August 29- Rs 73.87/litre

Price of diesel in Ghaziabad today, August 29- Rs 73.71/litre

Also read:Petrol prices hiked by around 10 paise; diesel rates remain unchanged

Also read: Petrol prices hiked for 6th day straight; diesel rates remain unchanged