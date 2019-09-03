ONGC fire hits CNG, PNG gas supply in Mumbai

A massive fire at the Uran plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has hit supplies of auto fuel compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai.

The Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), which supplies domestic, industrial and vehicular gas to lakhs of consumers in Mumbai area, said that gas supply to its City Gate Station, Wadala has been badly affected due to the accident.

"Due to a major fire at ONGC's gas processing facility at Uran today morning, gas supply to MGL's City Gate Station at Wadala has been severely affected," MGL said in a tweet.

The company said it is "ensuring that supply to its domestic PNG consumers would be maintained on priority without interruption".

"However, many Compressed Natural Gas stations in Mumbai may not operate due to low pressure in the pipeline. Industrial and commercial customers have been advised to switch over to alternate fuel," MGL said.

The company has assured that the gas supplies across MGL's network will be restored by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

Mahanagar Gas has been providing CNG and PNG to the residents of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for 22 years.

At least five persons were killed and several others were injured after a major fire broke out at an ONGC's Uran plant this morning. ONGC fire services and crisis management team successfully doused within two hours of the incident.

"Fire broke out in storm water drainage in Uran Plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team. #ONGCs robust crisis mitigation preparedness helped put off this major fire in a very short time," ONGC said in a tweet.

