Petrol, diesel price hiked for 4th day today; check latest rates here

Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 40 paise per litre and diesel by 45 paise. This is the fourth increase in rates in a row since oil companies on Sunday started revising prices in line with costs, after an 82-day gap.

Petrol in Delhi was hiked to Rs 73.40 per litre from Rs 73 on Wednesday, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 71.62 a litre from Rs 71.17.

In four hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.14 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.23.

In Mumbai, both petrol and diesel were increased by 43 paise litre on Wednesday. In Mumbai, petrol prices stood at Rs 80.40/litre, and diesel prices at Rs 70.35/litre.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

Delhi: Petrol Rs 73.40/litre ; Diesel Rs 71.62/litre

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 80.40/litre; Diesel Rs 70.35/litre

Chennai: Petrol Rs 77.55/litre; Diesel Rs 70.24/litre

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 75.36/litre; Diesel Rs 67.63/litre

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 75.77/litre; Diesel Rs 68.09/litre

Hyderabad: Perol Rs 76.20/litre; Disel Rs 70/litre

Gurgaon: Petrol 72.86/litre; Diesel Rs 64.90/litre

Prices were raised by 60 paise per litre each on both petrol and diesel on Sunday as well as on Monday. The key reason behind the increase in fuel prices is that oil PSUs had put daily price revisions on hold soon after the government on March 14 hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each.