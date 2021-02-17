PM Modi talks to stakeholders to expedite infra creation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed "roadmap to fastrack infrastructure creation in the country" with industry stakeholders virtually.

Addressing over 200 industry participants in a webinar, including top ministers and government officials, PM Modi discussed implementation of Budget proposals related to infrastructure sector.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was part of the interaction said in a tweet, "Attended PM @NarendraModi ji's address at the plenary session on effective implementation of Union Budget 2021-22 in Infrastructure Sector."

"Detailed deliberations were held with industry stakeholders to draw a roadmap to fast-track infrastructure creation in the country," Goyal added.

The meeting was attended by Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, and Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma also attended the meeting.

Among the industry representatives present in the meeting were L&T CEO and MD SN Subramanyan, Feedback Ventures Chairman Vinayak Chattejee, and Siemens Ltd MD and CEO Sunil Mathur.

The webinar witnessed participation of more than 200 panelists including representatives of major financial institutions and funds, concessionaires and contractors, consultants and subject matter experts.

It was followed by two sessions between senior officials of groups of ministries and experts to compile a list of implementable projects to fast-track implementation of the budget vision and draft an implementation roadmap.

