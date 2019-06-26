Reliance Infra bags contract to build 17.17 km Versova-Bandra Sea Link for Rs 7,000 crore

Reliance Infrastructure has won the contract to build the 17.17 km-long Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL). The project will be build at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore. The new sea link is expected to cut down the commute for Mumbaikars between the two destinations from over 90 minutes to 10 minutes.

The VBSL is three times the length of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, which is 5.6 km. Reliance Infrastructure is expected to complete the project in 60 months from June 24, which is when the company was awarded the contract.

The VBSL is one of the largest EPC contracts from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). An EPC contract or an Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract is one in which the builder party is responsible for all the activities including design, procurement of materials, construction, commissioning and handover of the project.

According to a statement by the company, Mumbaikars will be able to save drastically in their fuel expenditure as well as enjoy "eco-friendly travel with minimal carbon footprint".

Punit Garg, ED and CEO, Reliance Infrastructure said, "This project will further propel Reliance Infrastructure as a premier E&C company in India. Our partnership with Astaldi S.p.A, the third biggest construction player in the world in bridges, will help us create a truly world class mega infrastructure project for Mumbai."

Astaldi S.p.A, Reliance's partner in the project is world's third largest player in bridge construction, and is responsible for the construction of the Rs 45,500 crore Izmit Bay Bridge (Gebze-OrhangaziIzmir Motorway Project) in Turkey.

Reliance Infrastructure provides Engineering and Construction (E&C) services to developing infrastructure, power, road and metro projects.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

