Wipro turns 75! New book chronicles firm's journey from vegetable oil maker to global IT powerhouse

As the IT services major Wipro turned 75 on December 29, its first few employees have come together to write a book on their experience of working with the tech giant's founder chairman Azim Premji as well as the company's journey so far.

The first batch of tech leaders, who joined Wipro in 1980, has pieced together their memories of introducing many technological firsts to the company and to India. The soon to be released book will comprise the company's legacy and the journey to become a global IT company.

"75 years ago today, on Dec 29, 1945 my grandfather MH Premji registered a co. called Western India Vegetable Prdts Ltd. Today, we unveil the story of its making into Wipro, a global IT co. For 53 of those 75 yrs, Wipro was led by my father..(1of2) #TheStoryofWipro #75YearsofWipro," Azim Premji's son Rishad Premji said in his Twitter post.

"...That's why The Story of Wipro is also the Story of Azim Premji. From a vanaspati Mftr to a diversified global business, built on a bedrock of solid values. I'm proud to carry forward this legacy. The Story of Wipro, to be published by Westland Business, to release soon. (2of2)," he added.

Wipro, which was founded by MH Hasham Premji in 1945 as Western India Vegetable Products Ltd., involved in the manufacturing of Vanaspati, has come a long way emerging as one of India's most esteemed companies spanning across consumer care, IT, automation, and infrastructure engineering, with a presence in more than 100 nations.

Premji has had a big hand in steering the company since 1966 when he dropped out of Stanford University at the age of 21 and returned to India following his father's death to take charge.

He expanded the business and concentrated on creating a technology venture comprising both hardware and software. But as the software services business thrived, the former dwindled.

The business, which is now helmed by Rishad Premji, generated $8.3 billion in annual revenue last year.

