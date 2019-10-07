6 of top 10 states with maximum joblessness ruled by BJP

Six out of India's 10 states with the highest unemployment rate are either ruled by the BJP or it is an alliance partner with regional parties. CMIE's latest unemployment data offers a glimpse into the job scenario in the country amid severe economic downturn. According to CMIE's September data, Tripura has the highest unemployment rate of 31.2 per cent rate, followed by Delhi and Haryana at 20.4 per cent and 20.3 per cent, respectively. The national average is 8.18 per cent. This monthly survey of Indian states covered 43,600 households.

The BJP-ruled states with highest unemployment rate in India are Tripura, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Other states with the highest unemployment rate in the top 10 are Himachal Pradesh 15.6 per cent; Punjab 11.1 per cent; Jharkhand 10.09 per cent; Bihar 10.3 per cent; Chhattisgarh 8.6 per cent; and Uttar Pradesh 8.2 per cent. Tripura's unemployment rate stands at 3.8 times the national average, while Delhi and Haryana rates are 2.5 times the national average. Southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have fared well, recording the lowest unemployment rate at 3.3 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

Notably, Haryana and Maharashtra, both BJP-ruled states, are going to polls this month. While Maharashtra has a 5.7 per cent unemployment rate, the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana is facing the Opposition's wrath over dismal unemployment numbers. Psephologist Yogender Yadav's Swaraj India party, which is contesting Assembly elections in Haryana this time, claims the state has over 19 lakh unemployed people, among which over 16 lakh are matriculate while over 3.8 lakh are graduate or above.

The CMIE had said India's unemployment rate hit a 3-year-high of 8.4 per cent in August. However, unemployment in August was nearly 2 per cent higher than it was in August 2018. Though the government has shied away from openly admitting that India is facing a job crisis, the numbers point to a different reality.

The NSSO's 2017-18 periodic labour force survey (PLFS) says that the unemployment rate (6.1 per cent) has reached a 45-year high (since 1972-73) and worse, the workforce has shrunk by 47 million between 2011-12 and 2017-18 -- indicating a sharp fall in jobs in the economy. It also says that the labour force participation rate (LFPR) - the share of the working age population either working or looking for work - has shrunk from 55.9 per cent in 2011-12 to 49.5 per cent in 2017-18 -- an indication that people are going out of workforce because of lack of jobs.

The job scenario also reflects the ongoing slowdown in the country, with various sectors, especially auto and FMCG, facing job cuts over declining sales and poor demand. Though the government has come up with measures to reinvigorate the sluggish economy, including slashing of corporate tax and announcing packages for the export and real estate industries, the results of these initiatives are yet to be seen.

