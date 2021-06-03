Tesla steps up hiring in India; looks for leadership, senior level roles

Tesla Inc has begun recruiting in India for leadership and senior level roles. This comes after months of hints and reports on how Elon Musk-headed Tesla is looking to break into an electric vehicle market that is likely to become one of the world's most promising.

The California-based electric vehicle maker is recruiting for positions including head of sales and marketing, and head of human resources, said a person in the know to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, a Tesla fan club had also tweeted last week that the company has brought a senior legal counsel on board.

*New Tesla India Hiring Alert*



Nitika Chhabra has joined Tesla India Team as Senior Legal Counsel.



She has 6+ yrs experience working with Trilegal.#TeslaIndiað®ð³ #TCINpic.twitter.com/jHgWK912lJ â Tesla Club IndiaÂ® (@TeslaClubIN) May 27, 2021

Tesla has not made any official statements and did not respond to a request for comment by the news site.

Speculations ran rife after CEO Elon Musk responded to a Tesla-focussed blog that the carmaker was in talks with several Indian states to open an office, showrooms and a research and development centre and possibly a factory. He responded to that report on January 13 and said, "As promised."

Moreover, recent reports also said that Prashanth Menon, who has been with the company for four years, has been elevated to Director of India operations. He is expected to oversee Tesla's introduction to India.

The company is, additionally, expected to be closely monitoring announcements from the Modi government regarding incentives to EV makers under the production-linked incentive programme before entering India.

Even as India is pushing for an electric cars ecosystem, it is yet to roll out the welcome mat. For instance, lack of EV charging infrastructure could be a big impediment. EV sales in the country currently amounts to less than 1 per cent of annual car sales.

Also read: Soon you can eat at Tesla restaurant! Auto giant files for trademark in US

Also read: Price of Tesla vehicles surges on supply chain pressure: Elon Musk