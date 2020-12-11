Business Today
December 11, 2020
Indigenous mRNA COVID vaccine gets regulator nod for human trials

The country's first indigenous mRNA vaccine candidate has received approval from Indian drug regulators to initiate Phase I/II human clinical trials. The mRNA vaccine candidate -  HGCO19 - is being developed by Pune-based company Gennova, and is supported with seed grant under the Ind-CEPI mission of Department of Biotechnology under Ministry of Science and Technology.

