Indigenous mRNA COVID vaccine gets regulator nod for human trials

The country's first indigenous mRNA vaccine candidate has received approval from Indian drug regulators to initiate Phase I/II human clinical trials. The mRNA vaccine candidate - HGCO19 - is being developed by Pune-based company Gennova, and is supported with seed grant under the Ind-CEPI mission of Department of Biotechnology under Ministry of Science and Technology.

