After Airtel, Vi unveils IoT solution portfolio on 5G-ready network

Just after Airtel announced the launch of the Airtel IoT platform to enable enterprises to harness the power of the Internet of Things (IoT), Vodafone Idea Ltd's business arm, Vi Business on Thursday unveiled its integrated Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for businesses.

"With this industry-first initiative, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has become the only telecom company in India to offer a secure end-to-end IoT solution offering that comprises connectivity, hardware, network, application, analytics, security and support," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Ravinder Takkar, MD and CEO, Vodafone Idea, said, "Vi is a market leader in IoT and well-positioned to capitalise on future growth driven by the Government's push towards Digital India and Smart Cities... The launch of Vi Integrated IoT Solutions is a strategic step towards making Vi Business - an IoT ecosystem integrator for Indian enterprises and positioning Vi to have an Ecosystem Play driving our transformation from a Telco to TechCo".

Vi also added that its IoT solution portfolio is designed to simplify and accelerate the digital transformation for enterprises.

Vi, in a statement, said that it will also adopt a consulting-led engagement to help businesses identify their needs and to help them with challenges in conceptualising, designing and deploying IoT. The telco will also provide them with a tailored solution to be integrated with the IoT framework.

Vi added that with the coronavirus pandemic induced digital disruption, businesses are increasingly transforming to digital means, opting for IoT to bridge the need gap and the evolving consumer needs.

Abhijit Kishore, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea, said, "Vi Business will be the single point of contact for enterprises so that they can fully focus on accelerating their business with the assurance that the solutions are tailored as per their needs, managed professionally, and business outcomes are delivered."

"As a trusted partner, Vi Business is well placed to maximise the benefits of IoT enabled Industry 4.0 revolution in the country," Kishore added.

On the other hand, Airtel claims that its IoT platform, which also launched on Thursday, is an end-to-end platform with the capability to connect and manage billions of devices and applications in a highly secure and seamless fashion.

Airtel added that its platform is backed by its 5G-ready network that comes with the option to deploy NB-IoT, 4G or 2G connectivity using Airtel's e-SIM technology. An IoT device refers to any physical device - a light bulb or an aeroplane - connected to the internet to collect and share data.

Airtel also stated that India's IoT market is expected to grow to Rs 10,000 crore by 2022 and will be driven by connected cars and appliances, smart factories and utilities, among others.

Also Read: Cannabis stocks! Desi investors high on 'drug' ETFs

Also Read: IT spending in India to touch $93 billion in 2021 -- but it's still low!

Also Read: Indian consumers gloomy about future, less likely to spend: RBI survey